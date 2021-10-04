CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Red Mass' for those working in law Monday in New Orleans

 4 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — A mass for judges, lawyers and others in legal professions will be celebrated Monday morning at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans. The Red Mass is among many around the state and country, usually sometime in the fall as the academic and judicial years begin. The tradition began in 1245, in the Cathedral of Paris. According to the Catholic Bar Association, it was called a Red Mass because the celebrant and some justices wore red.

