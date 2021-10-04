CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Maharashtra schools to open from today: Check SOPs here

By Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Oct. 4—Schools across Maharashtra will open from Monday for Classes 5 to 12 in a phased manner. In rural areas, physical classes will resume for Classes 5 to 12, while in urban areas in-person education will restart for those in Classes 8 to 12. Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Sunday effective coordination between education, health departments and local administration will have to be maintained for a smooth transition of teaching-learning activities to offline classes. "Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," the minister added.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDWN

Vaccines Are Here. School’s Open. Some Parents Still Agonize

PHOENIX (AP) — A year and a half in, the pandemic is still agonizing families. There is still the exhaustion of worrying about exposure to COVID-19 itself, and the policies at schools and day cares where children spend their time. The spread of the more infectious delta variant, particularly among people who refuse vaccinations, has caused a big increase in infections in children. But there’s also COVID exposures and illnesses — and even minor colds — at schools and day cares that mean children get sent home, forcing parents to scramble for child care. Deciding what’s OK for children to do and what isn’t can feel fraught.
PHOENIX, AZ
WTAJ

New study will determine need for health department in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a 2-1 vote, the Centre County Commissioners approve funding a study to determine the need for a county-wide health department. They said a health department would have a board of medical professionals leading public health initiatives and education, based on the needs of the county. “I think there are […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy