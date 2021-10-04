Maharashtra schools to open from today: Check SOPs here

PHOENIX (AP) — A year and a half in, the pandemic is still agonizing families. There is still the exhaustion of worrying about exposure to COVID-19 itself, and the policies at schools and day cares where children spend their time. The spread of the more infectious delta variant, particularly among people who refuse vaccinations, has caused a big increase in infections in children. But there’s also COVID exposures and illnesses — and even minor colds — at schools and day cares that mean children get sent home, forcing parents to scramble for child care. Deciding what’s OK for children to do and what isn’t can feel fraught.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO