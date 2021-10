Honda has officially jumped into the eVTOL race by blending its existing products with new technologies. The Japanese firm initially revealed that it was developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle in April 2021, as part of its “vision for the future,” which, among other things, promised only electric vehicles by 2050. But actual details of the new aircraft have emerged in recent days and, surprisingly, it won’t be fully electric. The company’s internal research suggests that the strongest market for eVTOLs will be regional travel, which will require a range of roughly 250 miles. “All-electric eVTOL aircraft face a range...

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO