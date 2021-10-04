CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies allegedly tortured mentally ill people at Santa Rita Jail. The answer isn't more deputies

By Cat Brooks
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile incarcerated at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, Ashok Babu asserts he was held in isolation for 23 hours a day for six weeks in the midst of a mental health crisis, something the United Nations equates with psychological torture. He then spent nearly 15 months on “Intensive Observation Log” status, a form of suicide watch where he was placed alone in a cell with only a hole in the floor to relieve himself. Individuals on this status cannot participate in recreation or programming, are deprived of socks and underwear, and are unable to access toothbrushes or other basic hygiene.

