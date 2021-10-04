Healthy Kids U Continues at the YMCA of Kewanee

Healthy Kids U is continuing at the YMCA of Kewanee on Monday night. Families are invited to come to Healthy Kids U with children 8 to 15 years old to learn about healthy living habits, exercise and nutrition. The program runs weekly on Mondays from 6 to 7:30 Pm and families participating in Healthy Kids U get to go to the YMCA for free from Monday, October 4th through the end of the Healthy Kids U program on November 15th. Healthy Kids U is a partnership between the YMCA of Kewanee and OSF Saint Luke Medical Center. Experts in exercise and nutrition will be on hand to teach kids and parents healthy living habits and answer questions about nutrition and exercise from 6 Pm to 7:30. All you have to do is attend, there is no cost to families participating in Healthy Kids U.