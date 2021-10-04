Missouri House Committee to Hold Hearing about Missing Foster Kids Report

Missouri families whose children qualify for free and reduced price school lunch have until this weekend to apply for a one-time $375 benefits card to help pay for groceries. The program, called Summer Pandemic EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) allows low-income families who already qualify for food assistance to get the payment for each child. It’s an extension of a program from the last school year, Pandemic EBT, that paid families on their electronic benefits cards if their children were in hybrid or virtual schooling, to cover the costs of what otherwise would have been a free or reduced lunch at school.

