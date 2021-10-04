CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylian Mbappé reveals he told PSG in July to wanted to leave

By The Associated Press
The State
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylian Mbappé confirmed he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave the club in July in an interview released Monday by French broadcaster RMC. Mbappé was subject to reported bids from Real Madrid approaching 200 million euros ($230 million) in August as he entered the last season of a five-year contract with PSG.

www.thestate.com

