CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

New York nurse resigns over vaccine mandate

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Nursing home industry worries vaccine mandates will force facility closures

Almost every U.S. nursing home (99 percent) and assisted living facility (96 percent) is facing a staffing shortage, according to a Sept. 22 survey from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Now, the industry is concerned vaccine mandates could worsen the shortage and lead to...
INDUSTRY
Fox News

Fed up mom forms group to fight scholastic indoctrination

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
redlakenationnews.com

Court sets hearing for Wednesday on New York City schools vaccine mandate

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A requirement for New York City school teachers and staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 was temporarily blocked by a U.S. appeals court just days before it was to take effect, but the court on Saturday set a hearing on the matter for next week. Mayor Bill de Blasio last month set Monday as the deadline for 148,000 staff members of the largest U.S. school system to get at least one dose of a vaccine under a mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit late on Friday blocked the deadline by granting a temporary injunction to a small group of public school teachers and paraprofessionals who are challenging the mandate, which does not allow for weekly testing as an alternative. https://www.reuters.com/world/us/court-blocks-new-york-city-schools-vaccine-mandate-sets-hearing-next-week-2021-09-25/
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
cnycentral.com

New York's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers takes effect Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in New York took effect Monday, leaving hospitals, nursing homes and more preparing to lose at least 16% of staff statewide. The mandate, issued by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August and supported by the current Gov. Kathy Hochul, requires...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
Roll Call Online

Biden pushes back on opposition to vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden made the case in a national address Thursday that vaccine mandates are essential for economic recovery and ending the pandemic, pushing back on concerns amid a culture war controversy. “I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” Biden said, naming lotteries, time off from work...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Ben Domenech issues emotional plea for the right to life

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Psaki mocks Fox reporter for claiming women lie about being pregnant

Fox News’ White House reporter Peter Doocy has clashed with press secretary Jen Psaki in a heated exchange about pregnant women at the US-Mexico border.At Thursday’s press briefing, Doocy asked about the situation at the border, where migrants routinely try to enter the United States.“We’re being told by our people on the ground that you’re releasing pretty much all family units,” said Doocy. “Couples where the woman says that she is pregnant, or single women who say that they are pregnant and that no one has to actually take a pregnancy test unless they want to, so…”“Are you suggesting...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
Business Insider

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asks why Biden won't 'yell' at Black voters 'who put him in office' to get the COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, the Fox News host Brian Kilmeade complained about Biden and Black voters, specifically. Kilmeade said only doctors should promote the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce hesitancy. The host blamed Biden for not doing more to encourage more Black Americans to get vaccinated. The "Fox & Friends" cohost Brian Kilmeade...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy