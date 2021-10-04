Virginia's Tangier Island: Step back in time and explore the quaint, unspoiled fishing village
Social Butterfly checks one off her bucket list: Meets Mayor 'Ooker', eats a fried flounder sandwich to die for, and drives a golf cart at warp speed. On a summer day that felt more like fall, I finally made my way to a tiny island in the Chesapeake Bay. Tangier aka the "soft-shell crab capital of the world" located off the Eastern Shore in Accomack County, Va. was delightful.www.progress-index.com
