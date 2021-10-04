CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua, NY

Officials Kick Off Manufacturing Month at JCC Manufacturing Technology Institute

wrfalp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal officials gathered at Jamestown Community College‘s Manufacturing Technology Institute Friday to kick off Manufacturing Month. Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier Executive Director Todd Tranum said manufacturing is the backbone of the economy for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties, “$7.5 billion in shipments are exported from this region every year. And here’s the impact on the lives of people in our region of what that $7.5 billion in shipments means – It supports 18,000 family-sustaining jobs. It produces $805 million in payroll. And it provides $241 million in benefits.”

www.wrfalp.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

McConnell vows GOP won't help raise debt ceiling in December after Schumer 'tantrum'

On Friday that Republicans won't help raise the debt ceiling later this year, and stated that a recent speech by Majority Leader. (D-N.Y) had "poisoned the well." "Last night, Republicans filled the leadership vacuum that has troubled the Senate since January. I write to inform you that I will not provide such assistance again if your all-Democrat government drifts into another avoidable crisis," McConnell wrote in the letter to Biden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
Chautauqua, NY
Government
City
Chautauqua, NY
Jamestown, NY
Business
Jamestown, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

White House orders release of Trump records to Jan. 6 committee

The White House has ordered presidential record keepers to release a trove of Trump-era documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing unique circumstances compel their disclosure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration would back the committee’s sweeping efforts. "As...
POTUS
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jcc#Manufacturers Association#Ring Precision#P Tech#Bush Industries

Comments / 0

Community Policy