Officials Kick Off Manufacturing Month at JCC Manufacturing Technology Institute

Local officials gathered at Jamestown Community College‘s Manufacturing Technology Institute Friday to kick off Manufacturing Month. Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier Executive Director Todd Tranum said manufacturing is the backbone of the economy for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties, “$7.5 billion in shipments are exported from this region every year. And here’s the impact on the lives of people in our region of what that $7.5 billion in shipments means – It supports 18,000 family-sustaining jobs. It produces $805 million in payroll. And it provides $241 million in benefits.”