Weekend Poll: Governor Gordon’s Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic
We are now well over the 1.5-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Governor Mark Gordon has been at the helm of Wyoming State Government for the entire time. The governor has mostly shied away from some of the most restrictive state mandates seen in other states including Colorado. He did impose some restrictions in 2020, including limits on indoor gatherings and at one point, a statewide mask mandate which continued into the first part of this year. Some local mandates were also imposed in various counties.wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0