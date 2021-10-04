CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rhinelander, WI

Investigation continues into Eagle River plane crash

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgVIq_0cGQ5aZB00

An investigative team with the National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to probe the crash of a twin-engine aircraft that left three people dead, including the pilot.

Authorities have not publicly released the names of the victims who died in Wednesday’s crash, but university officials say Dominik Faciano, a May graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s aviation program, was among the dead. Mike Burgener, interim director of SIU’s School of Aviation, said Faciano was a passenger on the plane.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration registry, the tail number of the aircraft showed the plane registered to the Surdex Corporation of Chesterfield, Missouri. Surdex is a mapping and data services provider.

Faciano’s personal Facebook page lists him as a survey pilot/operator for Surdex Corporation. He lived in St. Louis.

FAA officials say the Rockwell 690 Turbo Command crashed about 12 miles east of the Eagle River Union Airport Wednesday morning.

Investigators will comb through the wreckage and examine the flight and medical records of the pilot. They will also consider weather conditions at the time of the crash and interview witnesses who saw or heard the crash – all part of the investigative process, which can take as long as two years to complete.

Officials say the plane departed at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport. About 15 minutes later the flight rapidly lost altitude, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights. FlightAware shows the plane’s route ended near Eagle River.

Air traffic controllers in Minneapolis, who guide airplanes throughout the entire northern Wisconsin region, sounded the alert at about 9:30 a.m. that an aircraft was missing, prompting Rhinelander airport officials to dispatch a DNR airplane and LifeLink helicopter to the area.

The wreckage was discovered in a swamp near the Franklin Lake Campground in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

plane

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal Marathon-area crash

Three weeks after a crash west of Wausau that left one person dead and a second person injured, police have identified the victim who died as Kevin Krizan, of Ladysmith. In a news release posted only on social media, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at about 8:15 p.m. Sept. 20 to the intersection of County Road N and County Road B for a report of a crash. Krizan, 27, died at the scene.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

2 injured in 3-vehicle Wood County crash

A three-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Tuesday evening in Wood County, sheriff’s officials said. One of the two people injured was airlifted to Marshfield Medical Center. A second driver was transported by ambulance, police said. The crash was reported at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when two vehicles...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Walworth County

ELKHORN, Wis. (AP) — An Elkhorn man has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian last weekend in Walworth County. Francisco Garcia was walking along county Highway H Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck whose driver failed to stop after hitting him, according to Elkhorn police.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Human remains found in suitcase identified as missing Reedsburg woman

Police have confirmed human remains discovered in a suitcase last year are those of a woman who was reported missing in July 2020. Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, a 25-year-old native of Peru who was living in Reedsburg at the time of her disappearance, was working in the Wisconsin Dells before she vanished. She was reported missing on July 21, 2021 by her former husband, police said.
REEDSBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagle River, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Rhinelander, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Rhinelander, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Rhinelander, WI
Accidents
WausauPilot

Three victims of deadly Dane County crash were students

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — The three victims who died in a fiery weekend crash in Dane County have been identified as two Middleton High School seniors and a former student, according to an email the principal sent to parents. Authorities have not released their names. Sheriff’s officials say a vehicle...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Gleason man dead in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

An 84-year-old Gleason man died Friday after he was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 64 in Lincoln County, officials said. Police say the victim, identified as James Hartson, was looking for a deer he struck and was outside his vehicle when he was hit. The incident, near Range Line Road in the Lincoln County town of Pine River, was reported at about 8 p.m. Friday to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Air Traffic Controllers#Accident#Siu#School Of Aviation#The Surdex Corporation#Rockwell#The Eagle River Union#Flightaware#Dnr#Lifelink
WausauPilot

Three killed, one injured in fiery crash

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a fiery crash in Dane County, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. A preliminary investigation shows an eastbound vehicle struck another vehicle from behind in the Town of Middleton Saturday about 10:15 p.m. The impact sent the vehicle that was struck...
MIDDLETON, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy