Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Assembly Finance Chair Carole Triem has some definite thoughts on the Legislature's inability to forge a sound fiscal plan for the state. "Get it together is what I would like to say to them," she said. "A solid fiscal plan that we can count on going forward is really important at the local government level. We've seen these cost shifts to local governments which the state has given up on some of their obligations that they should be paying and have not. So if they could just get some sort of long term plan in place where we would know what was going to come down, that would be very helpful."

5 DAYS AGO