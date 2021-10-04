CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Highway Patrol: Motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 521 in Lancaster County; woman charged with DUI

By Ciara Lankford
 4 days ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman has been charged with DUI after rear-ending a motorcycle overnight, resulting in the operator’s death, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The deadly accident occurred just before midnight, Sept. 30, on US HWY 521, troopers said.

According to Highway Patrol, a woman, identified as Vickie Morell of Fort Mill, struck a motorcycle with her car while on the highway in Indian Land. After rear-ending the bike, Morell drove off the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

The driver of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Ronald Hamilton, Jr. of Fort Mill, S.C. was found dead at the scene, troopers said.

Morell has been taken into custody and charged with DUI.

HWY 521 southbound remains closed between HWY 160 and Marvin Road Friday morning as SC Highway Patrol investigates the overnight fatality. The area will stay closed until around 9 a.m. Friday.

"Conceited"
4d ago

I am sick and tired of the Drunk Driver's! Because of her negligence a man lost his life. His Family is hurting! People please DONT DRINK AND DRIVE! My Condelences to his family.

Friendorfoe?
3d ago

All the judges and politicians have money invested in alcohol sales. The State makes enormous amounts of money from taxation to penalties. Not to mention the economic impact it has. Money moves money. The ones judging you are the ones that are making and investing in the shit that they judge you for. They make money every direction even in jails and prisons they charge you the give them money.

