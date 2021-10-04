The Teenagers In Those Horror Movies Deserved To DIE!

Without going into things too deeply, scary movies tend to keep people up at night for a reason. Some folks can watch the spine-tingling, gore-heavy, terrifying movies that have been made so popular whether it’s day or night, but even the most hardcore fans can probably admit that before they became desensitized (it is VERY possible) to the blood and guts on the screen, that watching horror at night does bring a rather interesting feeling. It’s amazing that anyone would argue with the idea that the fight or flight response that a horror movie can create in us, but some still do. Even knowing that it’s all fake and that it’s there for entertainment value, a lot of people can’t help but avoid scary movies at night or keep a pot of coffee nearby to stave off that ever-important need to close our eyes. But one has to wonder just why it’s worse during the night than during the day. Believe it or not, a lot of people wouldn’t be able to articulate this fear and might end up saying ‘it just is’.
