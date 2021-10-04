Iowans have won the right to know health care prices — but hospitals aren’t complying with Hospital Price Transparency Rule
As a physician-attorney, and former economist, I am acutely aware of the largely successful efforts by hospitals and health systems in Iowa to hide the cost of health care. While providing radiology services to 20 Iowa hospitals, I had firsthand contact with patients in both the largest cities and the smallest rural areas. All these patients had something in common — they had little if any information about the actual cost of their care.www.thegazette.com
