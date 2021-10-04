Longtime Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls receives Order of the Palmetto
Martin Sauls was accustomed to getting orders decades ago when he was in the Navy. On Sept. 28, he received the highest order in the state of South Carolina. Sauls, 76, received the Order of the Palmetto in a ceremony at the Statehouse in Columbia. The Order of the Palmetto, according to the governor's office, is the state’s highest civilian honor presented in recognition of a lifetime of achievement, service and contributions.www.blufftontoday.com
