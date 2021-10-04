CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

College football Week 6: The 10 best games this week

By Mike Huguenin
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OYI2_0cGQ5G6l00
(Kirk Ferentz and James Franklin pictures by Getty Images)

Week 6 of the college football season already is upon us, and here’s some bad news: Week 6 is … underwhelming, especially on the heels of the past two weeks.

Then again, this has been a season filled with chaos, so maybe what looks dull on paper instead becomes a marvelously wild Saturday.

There are a few good matchups this week, including one of the biggest games of the season and one of the biggest rivalries in the nation. Overall, though, Week 6 doesn’t look all that appealing.

Here are the 10 best games of Week 6. All games are Saturday except where indicated, and all times are Eastern.

10. Michigan State (5-0) at Rutgers (3-2)

Time/TV: Noon, Big Ten Network

The buzz: This is here for one reason: Michigan squeaked by Rutgers at home and Ohio State eviscerated Rutgers on the road. Think of this, then, as a measuring stick game for Michigan State to see how it stacks up against its Big Ten East rivals.

9. Michigan (5-0) at Nebraska (3-3)

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ABC

The buzz: Nebraska is coming off a 56-7 beatdown of Northwestern in what might have been its best game in coach Scott Frost’s four seasons. The Huskers get a much bigger test this weekend with the Wolverines coming to town. One positive: Two of the Huskers’ losses are to ranked teams (Michigan State and Oklahoma) and both were one-score games. Michigan showed off an improved passing attack in a win at Wisconsin, but the Wolverines remain a run-first team. Can the Huskers withstand the physicality? The flip side: A loss to the Huskers would reignite the questions about Jim Harbaugh.

8. Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M (3-2)

Time/TV: 8 p.m., CBS

The buzz: Before the season, this looked as if it would be perhaps the SEC’s most important regular-season game. Now? Uhhh, it doesn’t look like that anymore. Texas A&M has struggled mightily on offense the past two weeks with backup QB Zach Calzada. Barring some kind of meltdown by the Tide — think four or five turnovers — this has the makings of an easy Alabama win. Still, A&M has the defensive talent to make things tough on the Tide.

7. Arkansas (4-1) at Ole Miss (3-1)

Time/TV: Noon, ESPN

The buzz: Last week at this time, these teams were riding high and dreaming of big SEC upsets. Instead, both got taken to the woodshed … and then the woodshed was bulldozed. Arkansas and Ole Miss didn’t look like they belonged on the same field with Georgia and Alabama, respectively. Maybe that means this will be a close one. If Matt Corral has any hopes of being a Heisman finalist, he needs to bounce back in a big way against the Hogs.

6. LSU (3-2) at Kentucky (5-0)

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

The buzz: It’s looking increasingly as if the 2019 season was an anomaly in Ed Orgeron’s career. The Tigers are in desperation mode as they head to Lexington to face a UK team fresh off an upset of long-time nemesis Florida. The Wildcats won despite mustering just 211 yards of total offense. A big difference between LSU and Florida: LSU actually throws the ball downfield. But Florida’s defense is better than LSU’s, so look for UK RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. to do some damage this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ue6Bv_0cGQ5G6l00
Chris Rodriguez Jr. is the SEC’s leading rusher at 124.2 yards per game. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

5. Notre Dame (4-1) at Virginia Tech (3-1)

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

The buzz: Virginia Tech was off this past Saturday and presumably watched Cincinnati’s defense do a good job in slowing the Irish offense. The Hokies need their defense to come up big, and that’s possible considering the mediocre state of the Notre Dame offensive line. Virginia Tech also needs a big game from QB Braxton Burmeister, but the Hokies’ offense hasn’t been that productive. A big problem for Virginia Tech: Big plays have been almost non-existent.

4. Georgia (5-0) at Auburn (4-1)

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., CBS

The buzz: Auburn won at LSU this past Saturday, something the Tigers hadn’t done since 1999. Well, Auburn has lost four in a row and 9 of the past 11 in the annual series to the Bulldogs. Georgia’s defense has been otherworldly thus far; the Bulldogs have surrendered just 23 points, 903 yards and 51 first downs. The defensive interior has been impenetrable, and that figures to be a problem for Auburn, which is at its best when RB Tank Bigsby is productive. Auburn’s rush defense has been solid, and that has to continue. If Georgia struggles to run, this will be interesting. This will be the 126th meeting in the series.

3. Stanford (3-2) at Arizona State (4-1)

Time/TV: 10:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN

The buzz: “Pac-12 After Dark” on Friday night? Heck, yeah. These teams were involved in the biggest Pac-12 games of the past weekend, Stanford because of its overtime upset of Oregon and Arizona State because its 19-point win at UCLA stamped the Sun Devils as the team to beat in the Pac-12 South. Arizona State’s defense has been surprisingly stout, and the Sun Devils have been excellent against the pass (five picks, four TD passes allowed). Arizona State is at its best when it can get its rushing attack cranked up and Stanford has been extremely iffy against the run. Cardinal QB Tanner McKee has played well and has thrown a league-leading 11 TD passes and zero picks.

2. Oklahoma (5-0) vs. Texas (4-1)

Time/TV: Noon, ABC

The buzz: “The Red River Shootout” (yes, we’re being un-PC) has been a bit one-sided of late. Oklahoma has won three in a row, five of six and nine of 12. Since Lincoln Riley became the play-caller at OU before the 2015 season, the Sooners have averaged 40.8 points against the Longhorns. Texas’ defense hasn’t been that good against Power 5 teams this season, but neither has OU’s offense. The Sooners have played four FBS opponents, and all four games were decided by seven or fewer points. Oklahoma’s defense has been good against the run, but Texas RB Bijan Robinson is a special talent.

1. Penn State (5-0) at Iowa (5-0)

Time/TV: 4 p.m., Fox

The buzz: All of a sudden, this has become one of the games of the season. Iowa looks to be far and away the class of the Big Ten West, and truthfully the Hawkeyes can survive a loss here and still cruise to a division title. But if the Hawkeyes harbor any Playoff hopes, it behooves them to win this. Penn State looks to be the best team in the Big Ten East, and this could be the first of two meetings between these teams this season. Iowa’s defense has been superb; the Hawkeyes only allow 4.1 yards per play (fourth nationally), lead the nation with 12 interceptions and are tied for No. 1 (with Hawaii, which has played one more game) with 16 forced turnovers. The Hawkeyes are nothing special offensively, though they are coming off an impressive outing in a rout of Maryland. Penn State looks to be the most well-rounded team in the league; the defense has allowed just 30 points in three games against Power 5 opponents, the rushing attack woke up against Indiana this past Saturday and Jahan Dotson is one of the best receivers in the nation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
defector.com

Urban Meyer Spotted Having A Grim Men’s Evening At His Ohio Steakhouse

After the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 0-4 on Thursday, head coach Urban Meyer said his “head was spinning,” and was described as appearing “physically and emotionally drained.” He seems to have miraculously recovered within 24 hours. The Jags lost 24-21 to the Bengals in Cincinnati, on a last-second field goal,...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#Rutgers#American Football#Eastern#Michigan State#Nebraska#Abc#Huskers#Wolverines#Texas A M#Cbs#Sec
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
chatsports.com

2 quarterbacks that should be on Steelers radar for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise quarterback. Here are two names they should consider in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Ben Roethlisberger at 39 years of age and his rapid decline in production on the field, it is time to start thinking about what quarterback the Steelers need to pick in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft. These two quarterbacks I believe should be on the Steelers radar.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Scott Frost Is Going Viral

No one really gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a chance heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Although they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard right now, they have actually been able to compete with the No. 3 team in the country. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy