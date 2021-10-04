Jamestown City Council Begins Reviewing $28 Million ARP Plan

Will begin their review of the master plan on how to spend over $28 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding for the City. Four public input sessions as well as meetings with local businesses and organizations were held on the draft plan this summer. The plan being presented to Council tonight includes several changes as a result of that input, including the “Housing & Mental Health” category being renamed “Healthy Communities & Neighborhoods,” with funding increased from $2 million to $5 million.