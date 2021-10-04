NC distilleries can sell liquor in bottles on Sundays for first time since Prohibition

NC distilleries can sell liquor on Sundays (WLOS)

RALEIGH — New laws went into effect on Friday in North Carolina, including one that will allow distilleries to sell their own liquor products in bottles on Sundays.

October 3 was the first Sunday a bottle of liquor could legally be sold in North Carolina since the beginning of Prohibition in the early 1900s, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

Distilleries have been able to sell their bottles to people who tour their operations, but not on Sundays.

While ABC stores remain closed statewide on Sundays, North Carolina distilleries can now sell their own liquor products due to changes in a wide-ranging alcoholic beverage control law.

North Carolina was the first state to enact Prohibition of alcohol, starting in 1908.

