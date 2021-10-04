CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

NC distilleries can sell liquor in bottles on Sundays for first time since Prohibition

By WLOS
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xlzxh_0cGQ4jXv00
NC distilleries can sell liquor on Sundays (WLOS)

RALEIGH — New laws went into effect on Friday in North Carolina, including one that will allow distilleries to sell their own liquor products in bottles on Sundays.

October 3 was the first Sunday a bottle of liquor could legally be sold in North Carolina since the beginning of Prohibition in the early 1900s, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

[ ALSO READ: Bottles of whiskey found in floorboards, walls of purported Prohibition-era bootlegger’s house ]

Distilleries have been able to sell their bottles to people who tour their operations, but not on Sundays.

While ABC stores remain closed statewide on Sundays, North Carolina distilleries can now sell their own liquor products due to changes in a wide-ranging alcoholic beverage control law.

“This weekend will mark the first time since the end of Prohibition that liquor bottles will be legally sold on a Sunday in North Carolina,” according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

North Carolina was the first state to enact Prohibition of alcohol, starting in 1908.

(WATCH BELOW: Alcohol ban extended by American Airlines until 2022)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Four Hundred
4d ago

That explains all the mopeds parked outside Sunday morning.

Reply(2)
10
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Restaurants, food stands, mobile food operators and push carts are included in this review. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 7 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in US vaccines

The number of Americans getting COVID-19 vaccines has steadily increased to a three-month high as seniors and people with medical conditions seek boosters, and government and employer mandates push more workers to take their first doses. Demand is expected to spike in a few weeks if regulators authorize the Pfizer...
HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
58K+
Followers
66K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy