Athena on the Rampage in ’9-1-1,’ Changes Afoot on ‘Good Doctor,’ Gibbs on the Road in ‘NCIS,’ One Last Time ‘On My Block’
Fox’s 9-1-1 follows up last week’s cliffhanger when Athena’s son was kidnapped by her evil nemesis—during a blackout. Who’s the hospital’s new owner on The Good Doctor? After introducing Gary Cole as an FBI agent last week, NCIS sends him on a road trip with Mark Harmon’s Gibbs. Netflix throws one last block party for its inner-city On My Block comedy.www.elpasoinc.com
Comments / 0