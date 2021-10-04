Letters to the Editor

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Cover picture for the articleIn his editor’s column, “Seeking the Holy,” Kerry Temple bemoans too little attention being “paid to the ineffable, the numinous, and how to seek the divine and where to find the true and deep spiritual sustenance all humans crave.” These are good thoughts but mostly impossible to achieve in these days of secular, science-based, nonmystical existence. I do not believe that most of us are capable of recapturing those “holy” thoughts and feelings from our Catholic grade-school days. Beliefs nowadays need to be grounded in objective, verifiable truths, or they have no resounding impact on how we live a life.

