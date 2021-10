Footfall in Scottish retailers last month was down by a fifth on the same period pre-pandemic as the country saw the biggest drop in shoppers in the UK outside of London.Footfall in Scotland dropped by 19.9% in September compared to the same month in 2019, compared to the UK average decline of 16.8%.In shopping centres only, the drop was 30% in September in Scotland, according to figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and retail analysis platform Sensormatic IQ.Industry bosses have expressed concern over the “stark figures”, with the “sustained weakness” in shoppers on high streets a worrying sign before...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO