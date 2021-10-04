CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Frank and Rafael Benitez among the early season winners in Premier League

By Video
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y30VP_0cGQ4DUn00
Thomas Frank and Rafael Benitez (PA)

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United make up a familiar top four as Premier League action pauses for the second international break of the 2021-22 season.

High-flying Brighton and Brentford are among the surprise packages so far, while there is discontent on the terraces at Tottenham and Newcastle.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the winners and losers from the opening seven rounds of top-flight fixtures.

WINNERS

Chelsea

Building on their surprise Champions League triumph, Thomas Tuchel’s men are the early table toppers, thanks in part to record-signing Romelu Lukaku’s strong start since returning to Stamford Bridge. Defeat to Manchester City is the only major blot on the Blues’ copybook to date, with a creditable draw at Liverpool – secured with only 10 men – the only other occasion they have dropped points.

Brentford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZBT2_0cGQ4DUn00
Brentford snatched a late win at West Ham on Sunday (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Thomas Frank’s newly-promoted Bees have been a breath of fresh air. The west London club are back in the top tier for the first time since 1947 and their bold, entertaining approach to games – backed up by the energy of charismatic manager Frank – has yielded an impressive 12 points from seven games and just a single defeat, in addition to making them a big hit with neutrals.

Manchester City

Following Sunday’s pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield, the reigning champions have now taken four points from trips to two of their main titles rivals: Chelsea and Liverpool. While they may be two points off the pace, Pep Guardiola’s City have already faced five of the other seven clubs to finish in the top eight last term and are arguably still to hit top form.

Brighton

After four seasons of relegation scraps, Albion have enjoyed their best start to a Premier League campaign. Graham Potter’s well-drilled Seagulls could even have gone top the table last week. With almost a fifth of the season gone, the in-form Sussex club are averaging two points per game, putting them on par with the two Manchester sides.

Everton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Of6dj_0cGQ4DUn00
Rafael Benitez has made a strong start at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez was not a popular choice to replace Real Madrid-bound Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park. Yet the experienced Spaniard has repeatedly played down the negativity and is swiftly winning over his detractors. Andros Townsend has so far proved an inspired free transfer, while only Chelsea and Liverpool have accrued more points than the Toffees.

LOSERS

Leicester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Thbv_0cGQ4DUn00
Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester have made an unconvincing start to the season (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes began the last two seasons on fire before agonisingly dropping out of the Champions League places late on. On the evidence of their opening games, there is little chance of them challenging the top four at all this term. Evergreen Jamie Vardy is the division’s joint leading scorer but the 2016 champions have won only twice and slipped well below recent standards.

Newcastle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UY4Eh_0cGQ4DUn00
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is yet to secure a Premier League victory this season (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

The second-bottom Magpies are one of four teams yet to register a win. Fans were hardly enamoured when Steve Bruce was unveiled as manager in 2019 and there have repeated complaints about his style of football. Scoring goals has not been a major issue this term but the 16 conceded is a joint league high. Supporter unrest at St James’ Park does not look like ending any time soon.

Tottenham

Following a tumultuous summer, the position of new boss Nuno Espirito Santo is already under serious scrutiny, with a disillusioned fan group requesting a meeting with Spurs’ board to discuss the club’s vision. Resounding defeats to London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal and uninspiring football have not helped the Portuguese coach’s cause, while Harry Kane is yet to score a league goal since being denied a summer transfer.

Norwich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gthg0_0cGQ4DUn00
Daniel Farke’s Norwich collected their first Premier League point of the season at Burnley on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

The yo-yoing Canaries are enhancing their reputation of being too good for the second tier but not up to the demands of the top division. Manager Daniel Farke has twice guided the club to the Championship title in the past three seasons but another relegation already looks likely. A single point from a possible 21, just two goals scored, plus 16 conceded makes grim reading.

Southampton

In addition to Newcastle, Norwich and Burnley, Southampton are the other side yet to taste victory. The summer sale of prolific striker Danny Ings to divisional rivals Aston Villa left many pundits fearing for Saints’ top-flight status. While the early-season fixture list has not been particularly kind, there is justifiable cause for concern, despite an admirable draw at Manchester City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Andros Townsend
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Thomas Tuchel
newschain

Richarlison ‘wants to do well’ for Everton, says Rafael Benitez

Everton boss Rafael Benitez says Richarlison “wants to do well for us” having spoken to the forward this week about his future. In an interview published by Argentina’s Ole last week, Richarlison – who is currently sidelined due to a knee issue – was asked if he hoped to continue at Everton or had thoughts of going elsewhere.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bees#Anfield#Brighton#Albion#Seagulls
fourfourtwo.com

Brentford squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season

After some near misses, Brentford’s persistence paid off as they beat Swansea City 2-0 in the play-off final to reach the Premier League. The Bees were promoted to the Championship in 2014 and finished in the top half of the table every year since, qualifying for the play-offs on three separate occasions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Key defenders to watch out for 2021/22 FKF Premier League season

The Kenyan top-tier resumes and this slide focuses on the defenders who can make an impact for their respective teams. With the league kicking off this weekend, Goal lists defenders who have what it takes to excel. ​Haron Shakava - Gor Mahia. The K'Ogalo captain will once again be the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
fourfourtwo.com

Norwich City appear doomed just five games into the Premier League season

In February 2020, Norwich got a Premier League point. Four, to be precise, three of them on the last day of the month, courtesy of a Jamal Lewis goal and a clean sheet against Leicester. If it was long notable as the last time Carrow Road hosted a capacity crowd, that game retains a distinction Norwich must wish it had long shed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Juventus, RB Leipzig, Arsenal among early-season disappointments in Europe’s top leagues

If the European soccer season were like an NFL season, we’d already be almost half done. Arsenal’s 0-3 start to the season would have all but ended the Gunners’ playoff hopes before they started. Juventus’ five points in five matches would have relegated the Bianconeri to the wild-card race. The American football season is gone in a blink.
NFL
kslsports.com

Warne: Premier League’s Match Of The Season Coming This Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – After a solid set of results over the weekend there are three teams at the top, Manchester United, along with Chelsea and Liverpool. Chelsea and Liverpool remarkably have identical records!. Man United got a hard-fought win at West Ham, with injury-time heroics from David De...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Meja and key players for Tusker in the FKF Premier League new season

The youngster was among the stars that shone last season as they lifted their 12th trophy and expectations are high for him this time around. As the champions begin their campaign, Goal takes a look at five players that are expected to play critical roles as the Brewers aim to defend the Premier League title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Premier League LIVE: Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel continue their rivalry in clash of the title rivals between Chelsea and Man City while Man United host Aston Villa in double early kick-off bonanza

Chelsea take on Manchester City in a clash of the title rivals at Stamford Bridge as part of a double Premier League bonanza this Saturday lunchtime. Thomas Tuchel's Blues are the current Premier League leaders on goal difference after four wins and a draw in their first five matches, while City lie three points behind Chelsea in the table and will overtake them today with a win in west London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool, Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen among early season movers in Europe's top leagues

Progression to the mean is rarely so stark. After spending most of the 2020-21 season playing like a solid mid-table Premier League team on paper, but rarely translating that quality into points, Brighton has started 2021-22 in fine form. The Seagulls finished 16th in the league last season despite an expected goal (xG) differential that ranked fifth; they turned 1.5 xG per match into only 1.05 goals, and their 1.03 points per close match average -- matches that finish within either zero or one goal -- ranked 17th.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy