Recent Faculty Books

Angela Wells has always been creative. All you have to do is ask the children who received one of the balloon animals she used to make when she worked in high school. “It was a lot of fun,” said Wells, an associate professor in the East Carolina University School of Art and Design. “I was making balloon animals and figures. I went through some training and learned how to do some basics and then you figure out some stuff. You shared secrets with other twisters, and you also had to learn on the fly because you were essentially walking around in restaurants and you would get these kids who would ask for something you’ve never made before and you don’t want to disappoint, so you give it your best.”

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO