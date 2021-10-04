Recent Faculty Books
Faustian Bargain: The Soviet-German Partnership and the Origins of the Second World War, Ian Ona Johnson (Oxford University Press). With the Versailles treaty that ended World War I, Germany promised to limit its army to 100,000 men and not to purchase or produce tanks, aircraft or poison gas supplies — but Russia secretly offered the defeated Germans an out. The first tentative connections between the two enemy nations happened in 1919, when the war was barely over and long before Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, writes Johnson, the P.J. Moran Family Assistant Professor of Military History. Johnson crafts an engrossing history of the little-known partnership that ended with Hitler’s betrayal of Joseph Stalin, Germany’s 1941 invasion of the Soviet Union and the horrors of World War II.magazine.nd.edu
Comments / 0