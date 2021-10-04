Those Final 47 Days

Laura Ekstrom’s latest book provides extended engagement with the contemporary literature on the problems of evil. The book’s primary focus is to “show the extent and power of arguments from evil, while giving a thorough critical examination of attempts to answer them” (1). In this aim, she is successful. Unlike many atheists, Ekstrom thinks that the issues warrant a careful examination of the best case for theism. She has no truck with any kind of “steadfast commitment to God in isolation from reasoned debate” or with a “fervent conviction in the non-existence of God coupled with inattentiveness to careful philosophical responses on the part of reflective theists to arguments for atheism” (1). While I have different convictions than Ekstrom does and evaluate some of the arguments considered differently than she does, I’m appreciative of the seriousness with which she addresses the issues. There’s none of the contempt, scorn, or intellectual vices that too often characterize discussion of religious belief, not just by the general public but some philosophers too. Ekstrom thinks that if considerations of evil and suffering lead one to suspend or reject belief in God, there’s loss involved. This book illustrates many traits that I wish were more common in philosophy of religion, while also providing insightful engagement with a range of important issues. A number of the chapters are especially well done (e.g., chapters 5 and 6) even though they’re not as crucial to the central thrust of the book. Given this latter fact I won’t discuss them at length here despite their quality.

