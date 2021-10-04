CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Heidi Lauth Beasley
 4 days ago
Sadly for all of our geography fans out there, Map Maison in Dalston has nothing to do with maps, but, importantly, everything to do with artisan cocktails and tasteful little cherry blossom displays. A sophisticated cocktail bar with a speakeasy spirit, the drinks here start around the £10 mark, but they’re entirely worth the spend. No matter how loud that little Campari-loving monster in your head is demanding a negroni, forgo the classics and get involved in their mixologist menu for truly unique, creative tipples. Our personal favourite is the seriously smoky Into The Woods barrel-aged bitters and chai number, but they also have a long list of Japanese whiskeys to get involved in. FYI they’re open until 1am every night of the week, so it’s the perfect place for one last drink when you can’t face another dive bar.

