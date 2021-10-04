10 of Britain's most fabulous garden centres

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWhen I was younger, the garden centre was a place where one might be treated to an extra dollop of cream on a scone and some English Breakfast tea, provided one was patient and well-behaved enough to mill about with Gran and Gramps on an interminable Saturday quest for begonias. It was infinitely less attractive than the park – and certainly not somewhere that I or any of my friends would have foreseen spending time in as an adult.

Telegraph

10 inspiring gardens from Britain's top landscape designer

Britain has a livelier garden-design scene than anywhere else in the world, yet its reputation abroad – particularly in the United States – is that British gardens remain stuck in a cottage-garden time warp of polite pastel flowers and nostalgic escapism. That stereotype, far from the reality, is one of the reasons why I wanted to write a book about the work of Tom Stuart-Smith, published by the transatlantic company Thames & Hudson (its name a reference to the rivers in London and New York).
GARDENING
Telegraph

The destination set to be Britain's next staycation hotspot

There’s a genteel buzz rippling over the ancient chalky undulations of the South Downs. Britain’s newest national park is in the midst of a zeitgeist moment, with a flurry of movers and shakers taking up the baton left by Virginia Woolf and her Bloomsbury Group sister Vanessa Bell a century ago.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

House prices jump £2m in a year on Britain's most desirable streets

House prices on some of Britain's most desirable streets have increased by more than £2m in the last year, far outpacing the rises seen in the rest of the property market. Nowhere has typified this trend more than Pinewood Road in Virginia Water, Surrey. One year ago the average house cost £3.2m but this has since risen to £5.6m – a rise of 74pc.
REAL ESTATE
Telegraph

Britain's greatest railway journeys

There is no more relaxing form of travel than rail, and no better way to enjoy the beauties and sights of a country than through a carriage window. When it came to seeing landscapes, Robert Louis Stevenson thought "none more vivid... than from a railway train". Britain has hundreds of...
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

25 of the UK's most beautiful gardens to visit this autumn and winter

Although the days are starting to get crisper and the nights are getting longer, there is still plenty of time to get out and explore the gardens in your area. 2021 has seen an increase in people using their annual leave and weekends for staycations across the country - and quite rightly so, as the UK has so much beauty to discover.
HOME & GARDEN
Telegraph

Why you will get garden envy after vising the Japanese gardens at Kew

Stepping into Kew’s soaring Temperate House, it seems as if a flock of doves has flown in, and is circling the centre aisle of the glasshouse. Closer inspection reveals thousands of sheets of paper, each bearing a haiku in elegant Japanese calligraphy, suspended on a slender red thread. This is...
GARDENING
Telegraph

How Cazoo became Britain's fastest 'unicorn'

Alex Chesterman has been founding companies for so long that he has to spell out to his children how his first start-up even worked. “I try to explain to my kids what LoveFilm did,” the 51-year-old says of the DVD-by-post business he founded in 2002. “The idea that DVDs were posted and landed on your doormat. These are concepts that people today just don’t get.”
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Garden Rescue's Harry Rich shares incredible garden transformation project

Although the Rich Brothers have stepped away from Garden Rescue to focus on other projects - it seemed that they were as busy as ever even while making the show! Harry Rich, who is one half of the BBC show's presenting duo the Rich Brothers, previously shared an update with fans on his exciting new landscape project back in late 2020 - and it looks fantastic.
GARDENING
Telegraph

Modern-day War of the Roses breaks out as York and Lancaster squabble for royal recognition

A modern-day War of the Roses has broken out between Lancaster and York after ministers backed calls for a northern town to receive a royal title. The idea to give royal status to a town in the North of England to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was backed by senior Tories including Oliver Dowden, the party chairman, at the party conference.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Science and medicine viewed as Britain’s most valuable export – survey

The poll found that 80% of people believe it is important for UK security to invest in global disease prevention. Science and medicine are considered Britain’s most valuable export, according to the results of a survey. The pandemic put science to the test, and it appears British-led efforts have inspired...
SCIENCE
outsiderclub.com

Britain's New Winter of Discontent

Food shortages, lines for fuel that can't be found, cold and unpowered houses, and grave rumblings of a winter without Christmas. It looks like there will be little reprieve for Britain this year. Though the root causes aren't identical, it will be painfully reminiscent of the winter of 1978 to...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
The Independent

Pasta shortages after dire wheat harvest attributed to climate change

Empty pasta shelves in supermarkets are a result of catastrophic wheat harvest attributed to climate change, providers have said.Extreme dry weather has led to severe shortages in durum wheat, causing prices to soar by 90-100 per cent amid worldwide supply problems.Droughts and record temperatures have had devastating effects on crop turnover on Canadian farms, a major producer of the key pasta ingredient.With temperatures reaching a record 46.9C in June, farmers are now down 40-50 per cent on crop.Heavy rain and flooding, coupled with an early spring and a dry summer in France and Italy, also reduced the quality of...
ENVIRONMENT
Middletown Press

Sleepy Cat Farm: A gardener's garden blooms in Backcountry Greenwich

GREENWICH — Upon retiring, many people take up gardening — digging a new perennial border or adding a few bright mums to herald the coming of fall. Fred Landman has taken the concept to a whole new level, lovingly and methodically creating Sleepy Cat Farm, a 13-acre oasis on Clapboard Ridge Road. More than 25 years in the making, it represents a close collaboration with landscape architects, designers, artists and skilled workers who tend its lush meadows and groves, pavilions and pools.
GREENWICH, CT
tatler.com

Super regal: The most fabulous cape dresses worn by royals

It sparked a wave of excitement when the Duchess of Cambridge stepped on to the No Time To Die red carpet this week, looking every inch the Bond girl in a show-stopping gold Jenny Packham dress. Dripping with sequins, the statuesque gown featured powerful shoulders that gave way to a cape overlay, which cascaded elegantly down to the ground.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Belfast Harbour plans new £3m urban garden near city centre

Belfast Harbour is planning to develop a new park on land close to Belfast city centre. Known as City Quays Gardens, it will cover about two acres of land which is currently mostly used for car parking. The site is between the Belfast Harbour offices at Corporation Square and the...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

All Britain's electricity to be green by 2035 - The Times

Oct 3 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce that all of Britain's electricity will come from renewable sources by 2035, The Times reported on Sunday. Johnson will soon commit his party to plan an increase in investments in renewable and nuclear energy as Britain faces a crisis from rising fuel prices, the report added.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

