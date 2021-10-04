CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job seekers might need a jab

By Asher Price
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even as more employers across the nation are listing COVID-19 vaccinations as an application requirement, Texas job postings are relatively mum, an Axios analysis of Indeed data has found. Zoom in: The latest Indeed data shows that, on average, less than 1% — 0.7% to be precise — of Texas...

Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
Texas State
Arizona State
Oregon State
Washington State
wdrb.com

Debate over including vaccination status on resume troubles some job-seekers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bringing your job application to the top of the stack could be as simple as one phrase:. A recent survey by ResumeBuilder.com says listing your vaccination status makes you more desirable as a job candidate. A third of more than 1,200 hiring managers surveyed said they would toss out resumes that didn't list vaccine status.
pennbizreport.com

Federal legislation would help job seekers

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-PA) recently introduced legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives that would help job seekers find new career opportunities. The Strengthening Knowledge, Improving Learning, and Livelihoods (SKILLS) Act, would amend the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) to provide additional criteria for the Dislocated Worker Project.
Brett Kavanaugh
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Who Work in These 3 States Could Be Fired This Week

Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming week. If people working in certain settings don't get vaccinated by the states' deadlines that expire this week, they could face unpaid leave, or worse, the loss of their jobs entirely.
The Independent

Could vaccination be mandatory for US airline passengers?

A leading senator has introduced a bill that would require proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or recent recovery before flying domestically in the US. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat senator, tweeted: “We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in Covid cases. “Today I...
Fox News

Hundreds of Michigan health care workers quit after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

One of Michigan's largest health care systems says approximately 400 of its workers have quit rather than get a required COVID-19 vaccine. Henry Ford Health System confirmed Tuesday that about 1% of its workforce left their job at the hospital over its mandate to get a coronavirus vaccine, according to FOX 2 Detroit. Another 1,900 - or about 6% of the workforce - were granted religious or medical exemptions from the vaccine.
Buffalo News

A jab or a job? For these health care workers, the answer is life-changing

Julie Carroll, a respiratory therapist, may leave her job to work for her husband's outdoors company. Roswell lab attendant Chris Wroblewski is considering a job at FedEx. Theresa Malek, who is quitting her job at Erie County Medical Center, will be away from her family for two months while she does a stint as a traveling nurse in Georgia.
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Tiffin Talent launches to assist job seekers

Last Friday, the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership announced a new talent referral service to connect Tiffin and Seneca County residents to local jobs. Tiffin Talent, founded by Zack Perkins, will partner exclusively with local employers to help match job seekers with employment opportunities, as well as assisting them with interviewing skills and resume building.
