CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Eric Dier impressed with Tottenham’s reaction against Aston Villa

By Video
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7bqn_0cGQ3szl00
Eric Dier helped Spurs beat Villa (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Eric Dier believes Tottenham showed the right reaction to their recent slump in their 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Spurs ended a three-game losing streak against Villa, thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s opener and Matt Targett’s own goal.

It had been a tough time for them as back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea were followed by a humiliating 3-1 north London derby loss to Arsenal, which left boss Nuno Espirito Santo coming under early pressure.

But Nuno’s men put that right on Sunday, producing their best performance of the campaign, which saw them rack up 17 shots.

TODO: define component type factbox

Dier says the display at the Emirates Stadium was unacceptable, but said they responded in the right way.

“We have to keep calm, we had a tough couple of weeks, under difficult circumstances, we were missing a lot of players,” Dier said.

“We went to Crystal Palace, injuries, sending offs, we really lost our balance there and then we had two disappointing results.

“The Chelsea result did not reflect the game at all, we performed really well, especially in the first half and then the Arsenal game we were very disappointed.

“It’s early days, I think the performance today was the best of the season and that shows a real reaction from the players.

“The players needed to show that reaction. For me it doesn’t really matter, as players we have to perform and there are some levels you can’t drop below and we definitely did last weekend and that has nothing to do with the manager.”

Spurs passed an important test as Villa, who were being outplayed, levelled through Ollie Watkins with 22 minutes remaining, but the hosts rallied and regained the lead just three minutes later.

Dier added: “I think the way we reacted to the 1-1 was really important. That reaction was great and we really put our foot on the gas.

“Looking at it from the other side, we maybe could have started the second half better, it is something we still need to improve on but the reaction to the 1-1 was fantastic and we really put our foot on the gas and created a lot of chances and got the goal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzpMc_0cGQ3szl00
Eric Dier, left, helped Tottenham beat Villa (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Prior to the Villa game Spurs were at the bottom of the table for shots on goal and chances created from open play, but they went some way to putting that right.

Dier says that results are the most important thing.

“Results are always going to be the most important thing for anyone. Whatever style you play results are the most important thing and that won’t change,” he said.

“Obviously we want to be winning football matches and playing good football like we did today. That takes time, we are just at the beginning of a new phase, under a new manager, it is still early and those things take time to implement.

It's early days, I think the performance today was the best of the season and that shows a real reaction from the players

“We are definitely working towards that, today we showed that against a very good Aston Villa side.”

Villa’s equaliser was Watkins’ first goal of the season after a patchy start and boss Dean Smith said it will do him good.

“He’s been frustrated with the chances he hasn’t taken over the last few weeks,” Smith said. “He missed the start of the season with injuries. That goal will do him the world of good.

“He’s frustrated despite scoring because he’s on the losing team. There wasn’t an awful lot between the two teams today.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Fernandes the hero and villain for Manchester United against Aston Villa

Bruno Fernandes has rightly taken criticism for his shocking penalty miss that cost Manchester United a point against Aston Villa. The 27-year-old Portuguese, who before had scored 21 from his 22 penalties taken for United, blazed his injury-time spot-kick into row Z of the Stretford End. The point lost would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Opponent watch: Aston Villa to face Tottenham without two first-team stars

Injury news: Aston Villa duo Morgan Sanson and Leon Bailey ruled out for PL clash vs Tottenham Hotspur. According to BirminghamLive, Aston Villa will be without first-team stars Leon Bailey and Morgan Sanson for their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend. The duo is suffering from muscle injury...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Ollie Watkins
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa Preview: Panic! at the Lane

Whatever moral victories Tottenham Hotspur looked to have claimed in the first half against Chelsea quickly vanished into the North London sky last weekend. An absolutely embarrassing performance against Arsenal had Spurs down three goals to their bitter rivals less than 35 minutes into the match, bringing a sober reminder of where this team currently stands.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham v Aston Villa: confirmed team news

Tottenham make three changes from the humbling defeat at rivals Arsenal last time out in the Premier League. In defence, Emerson Royal replaces Japhet Tanganga at right-back, while Cristian Romero comes in for Davinson Sanchez in the middle. The other change comes in midfield and sees Oliver Skipp return and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Emirates Stadium#Crystal Palace#Arsenal#Todo
SB Nation

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa: Community Player Ratings

Big win! Tottenham Hotspur put in an overall solid performance at home against a good Aston Villa side and came away with an important three points on Sunday. Tottenham went ahead with a goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, then let Villa back in through Ollie Watkins in the second half. But instead of falling apart, Spurs roared back through Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura (though Lucas’ goal was credited as an own goal) and Spurs came away with a 2-1 win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Tottenham vs Aston Villa final score: Son sets up Spurs win

Heung-min Son and Spurs snapped back into the win column with a lively if finish-challenged 2-1 win over Aston Villa in North London on Sunday. That’ll happen when a goalkeeper like Emiliano Martinez is involved and the Villa keeper’s six saves joined an Ollie Watkins goal in delivering brief hope that the visitors could collect a point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE: Spurs aim to bounce back from abject north London derby defeat... plus updates from Crystal Palace's clash with Leicester and West Ham vs Brentford

Aston Villa visit Tottenham with the home side under pressure to banish the demons of last weekend's north London derby defeat. Spurs were woeful in shipping three first-half goals against Arsenal while Dean Smith's men came away from Old Trafford having upset Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Follow Sportsmail for live Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham defender Dier: Players 100% behind Nuno

Tottenham defender Eric Dier insists the players are fully behind manager Nuno. Dier says they showed the right character for victory over Aston Villa on Sunday. “The way we reacted to the 1-1 was really important," Dier told the London Evening Standard. “We maybe could have started the second half better, it is something we still need to improve on but the reaction to the 1-1 was fantastic and we really put our foot on the gas and created a lot of chances and got the goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham defender Eric Dier: This club bigger than Europa Conference League

Tottenham defender Eric Dier admits the club should be doing better than competing in the Europa Conference League. Dier insists the club should be challenging for top class European football after falling into UEFA's third choice competition this season. He said: “We need to be challenging for European football. There...
UEFA
BBC

Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa - Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Aston Villa's winning goal at Old Trafford should have been disallowed. Kortney Hause struck with a powerful header two minutes from the end of normal time before Bruno Fernandes missed a stoppage time penalty. "You can take it when it's a good goal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy