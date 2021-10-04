Events to attend at EMU's 100th homecoming celebration

Eastern Michigan University students and alumni are prepared to mark a milestone this week: The 100th homecoming celebration on campus. The first was held in the 1920s, according to documents in the university archives. Then, it was called Gala Day, and included a number of men’s sports games, culminating in the football game. The event also included a parade with floats, a bonfire and a dance. By 1922, it had become an annual event.