Texas-based dating apps get politcal

By Michael Mooney
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Texas-based dating apps are responding to the state's new abortion law with in-app features and "relief funds" for those affected. Why it matters: Everything is political, especially romance. The moves illustrate the wide-ranging fallout of the law, which is likely to drive election turnout and future legislation. The big picture:...

buzzfeednews.com

A Judge Asked Why Texas Didn’t Enforce Its Own Abortion Ban If It’s “Confident” The Law Is Constitutional

WASHINGTON — During arguments Friday over the Justice Department’s effort to halt Texas’s six-week abortion ban, US District Judge Robert Pitman told the state’s lawyer that he had an “obvious” question. If Texas was so “confident” in the constitutionality of a law that prohibits doctors from performing nearly all abortions...
TEXAS STATE
deseret.com

Matthew McConaughey reveals how he feels about the Texas abortion ban

Matthew McConaughey is not all right with the Texas abortion ban. How does Matthew McConaughey feel about the Texas abortion law?. McConaughey, an Academy Award-winning actor, recently talked about his run for Texas governor on the “Sway” podcast, hosted by Kara Swisher. McConaughey said he does not support the strict...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Austin American-Statesman

How Austin dating app maker Bumble has thrived during the pandemic

Amid a pandemic that has kept much of the world at home for the past 18 months, meeting and dating strangers might seem the last thing most people would want to do. But even the coronovirus has not been able to slow down Austin-based dating app company Bumble. During the...
CELL PHONES
WJBF

Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., calling it an “offensive deprivation” of a constitutional right by banning most abortions in the nation’s second-most populous state since September. The order by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is the first legal blow […]
TEXAS STATE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Axios

The long list of Facebook's insiders-turned-critics

While many tech firms have had their critics and whistleblowers, Facebook has a uniquely lengthy roster of ex-employees and former insiders who have sounded alarms over its practices. Why it matters: These calls keep coming from people who were once inside the building. Such voices can carry more weight than...
INTERNET
AFP

Texas clinic resumes providing abortions after judge blocks law

A Texas clinic resumed providing abortions on Thursday to women who are more than six weeks pregnant after a federal judge temporarily blocked a state law restricting the procedure. Whole Woman's Health, which operates four abortion clinics in Texas, said on Twitter that in accordance with the judge's ruling it had resumed providing abortions to women more than six weeks pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

A US federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a law that bans most abortions in Texas as part of a conservative drive to deny access to the procedure. The statute, which went into force on September 1, prohibits abortions as soon as a  heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of incest or rape. US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin granted the request from President Joe Biden's administration to block enforcement of the law pending further litigation, on grounds it violates the US constitution. Texas can appeal. In his 113-page ruling, Pitman said Texas officials had created an "unprecedented and aggressive scheme to deprive its citizens of a significant and well-established constitutional right."
TEXAS STATE
#Abortion Rights#State Supreme Court#Apps#Match Group#Planned Parenthood#Bumble#The Supreme Court
Newsday

Long Island startup seeks to be 'dating app of dirt'

Soil Connect wants to be the Tinder of dirt. The Plainview startup has raised more than $5 million in seed and venture capital to create a marketplace that lets builders buy and sell dirt and aggregates such as sand, gravel and crushed stone. "If you like what you see, swipe...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Axios

Texas asks appeals court to swiftly restore restrictive abortion ban

Texas asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday to swiftly restore the state's controversial abortion ban. Why it matters: A federal judge granted the Biden administration's request to block the new law this week, calling it "flagrantly unconstitutional." Texas is appealing the ruling and wants the appeals court to allow enforcement of the ban while litigation is ongoing.
TEXAS STATE
Lowell Sun

Alternative to app-based driver petition draws big-time opposition

BOSTON – Dozens of Massachusetts lawmakers, both Boston mayoral candidates, Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins and other public figures will declare their opposition Wednesday to worker classification legislation sought by major gig economy companies. The coalition of organized labor and community groups fighting the industry-backed campaign said 25 senators and...
BOSTON, MA
