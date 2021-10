It is tax time in Tennessee again. The Chester County Trustee’s Office is now collecting property tax for the 2021 tax year. Taxpayers can save 2% if they pay the taxes in full in October; or 1% if they wait until November. The Trustee’s Office began offering a discount a few years ago to encourage taxpayers to pay early. Everyone wins in this situation. The taxpayer saves money and it helps to spread our workload over several months instead of collecting most of the taxes in February. With a minimal staff in the office during tax season, the volume of mail and walk-in traffic can be overwhelming. Approximately 500 receipts are processed each day during the last two or three days in February.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO