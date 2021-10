It’s finally time to break out the sweaters and boots, but before you start your Thanksgiving meal prep, consider these 3 Fall drink recipes. The Southside is a classic favorite to serve at backyard barbecues in the Fall. This recipe includes bourbon whiskey, lemon juice, sugar syrup and ginger beer for a sweet heat that will keep you warm all season long. Another good option is the Moscow Mule with vodka or gin (or both). Add some honey simple syrup or agave nectar to this cocktail for an even more delicious sip! Finally, if you’re looking for something not too heavy on alcohol content try our Caramel Apple Sangria recipe. It’s easy to make – just mix together apple cider or apple juice with white wine.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO