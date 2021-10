By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — If you’re one for moral victories, the Patriots got one Sunday night, nearly beating Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. But it is still a loss in the standings, and the Patriots are now 1-3 on the season. They have a long way to go, and a long hill to climb if they want to find themselves in the playoff race in a few months. However, if you enjoy a little sunshine in your life, there were a number of positive takeaways from Sunday night’s close call....

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO