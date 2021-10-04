CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Ex EastEnders star Nina Wadia becomes the first contestant to be voted off

 4 days ago
Nina Wadia and Neil Jones have become the first couple to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing has said goodbye to its first couple of the 2021 series.

15 have now become 14 as as judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, opted to send home Nina Wadia after she found herself in the dance off alongside Katie McGlynn.

Former EastEnders star Nina and her professional dance partner Neil Jones performed the Tango to Would I Lie To You? by Eurythmics, while soap actress Katie and and Gorka Marquez danced a Jive to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo.

Craig and Motsi chose to save Katie and Gorka with Anton championing Nina and Neil.

Shirley as head judge had the final say and despite describing it as one of the “closest” dance offs that the show had ever seen, went with Katie and Gorka.

Explaining her decision, she said: “Both couples upped their game. Both couples were absolutely delightful to watch. Neither couple had mistakes so I’ve decided to go with the couple who had more advanced technical actions in their dance and that couple is Katie and Gorka.”

Speaking to Strictly host Tess Daly afterwards about her experience on the show, Nina said: “It’s been really fun, thank you so much. [Neil] is incredible, thank you.”

While Neil told Nina: “You’ve been a dream. Second partner on the show for me. I wouldn’t have wanted anybody else.

Nina Wadia, Neil Jones, Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez were the couples in the dance off (BBC)

“You’ve been fantastic and so much fun. Literally, we’re like a married couple - you’ve got both husbands here tonight!”

Adding: “It’s been so much fun together, you said you wanted to dance and you’ve done two fantastic dances and I’m really, really, really proud of you.”

The remaining contestants will now gear up for Movie Week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 6:45pm with the results show on Sunday at 7:10pm.

