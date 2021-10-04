CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to forward plan your garden for spring in the winter

By Tom Brown
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you fancy some cut flowers for early summer, why not sow phacelia? This beautiful and robust hardy annual is easy to grow. It also covers bare soil over winter and suppresses weeds. Sow direct in prepared soil in a sunny spot. Bees and other pollinators adore the flowers. Just before plants produce seed, cut down and chop up the stems with a spade, leaving roots in the ground. Leave them to break down naturally to improve soil structure. Seed from greenmanure.co.uk.

