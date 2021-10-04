CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madame Pigg

By Heidi Lauth Beasley
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Madame Pigg has a secret. If that’s not the best first line of a potential detective novel, then we don’t know what is. Anyway, Madame Pigg’s secret is this: they have one of the most charming back gardens in London. There are six-person booths, foliage, and fairylights people, it’s lovely. But importantly, so is the food here. The menu changes regularly but you can expect aioli-covered snacks, a quality pasta dish, and plenty of knockout seafood. Thanks to their garden this makes for one of the best al fresco date nights in London, but it’ll work just as well for a lowkey birthday party involving a round of oysters and several glasses of rosé.

