He was once the perfect man but, 20 years on, he’s a slob like me
By Anonymous author
Telegraph
4 days ago
When I first met my future husband 22 years ago one of the things I liked best about him was how good he smelled. Like me, he viewed going shopping as a hobby, and loved the ground floor of Harvey Nichols with the same ardent passion that I did. He even shopped in the menswear department. I would often see him pirouetting through the aisles with a look of joyful fascination on his face; he was the perfect metrosexual and shopping partner.
Every Thursday on Twitter @jdesmondharris, Dear Prudence asks readers for their thoughts on a question that has her stumped. She’ll post her final thoughts on the matter on Fridays. Here’s this week’s dilemma and answer:. Dear Prudence,. After going to pre-marriage counseling, my boyfriend admitted that he had thought he...
A wedding is known to be a celebration of a couples’ union. So throughout the festivities, the attention should primarily be on the newlyweds. But what happens when someone appears to try and redirect the spotlight away from the couple?. Well, you might just get asked to leave altogether, which...
I’ve been seeing a boy for about six weeks. It’s going well but he won’t introduce me to any of his friends or family, and he doesn’t want any pictures of us together to be posted online. He says there’s no cause to rush and I suppose there isn’t, but...
We have been having people around for dinner for the first time in a while and I have cooked most of the food, as I usually do when it’s just us; but then my girlfriend always seems to take the credit for the food. Either she pipes up with something like “We made this”, or if there’s one element she has made, she goes on and on about that and demands to know what our friends think of that one particular thing.
A WOMAN has asked the internet for advice on talking to her step-son about his baby’s name that she can’t stand. The woman anonymously posted her question to mumsnet, where hundreds of people have offered the grandma advice. 2. The grandma said she can’t bring herself to say her grandson’s...
Jenée Desmond-Harris: Hi friends. Hope you had a good weekend. Let me know what you’re thinking about …. Q. Tired of guilt and the ex: I’ve been with my boyfriend for several years now. We were both married before and then divorced. We both have children with our exes. His ex-wife is remarried, but she filed for their divorced, and it devastated him. (I filed for divorce in mine.) We got an invite from his grown daughter to go to his ex-wife’s milestone birthday soon. I don’t want to go. Their “old friends” (couples they hung out with) will be there, and I’m not comfortable. He is upset with me! I have to see her enough at their children’s and grandchildren’s events! Am I wrong for not wanting to go? He’s making me feel guilty.
Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Disclaimer: This story contains details of domestic abuse that may be triggering to some. “I was working residential and living on my own in New York. Let...
A man offered to let his best friend get married on his property, but when her fiancé found out they used to date, he uninvited him to the wedding. Now, the couple still wants to get married on his property without him, but the man refuses, and now he doesn’t know if he did the right thing.
I had a lockdown romance with someone I met through online dating. He was the first man I’d dated after coming out of an abusive relationship, and it was refreshing. He was open and relaxed, and made me feel really good. We met up when we could, and earlier this...
Dear Carolyn: We divorced when our three children were in their early teens. My ex had been sleeping with a series of men and, despite a year of intensive couples counseling, she would not break off the relationships. I financially supported the ex and kids in the family homestead, bought a nearby house and parented the three children half-time.
But it did make me a bad wife. I cheated on my husband. Let’s just get that out of the way up front. On a warm September day four years earlier, I had stood beside him while wearing cheap shoes and a ruffled white party dress that barely reached my knees and promised to love, honor, and obey. In the end, I did none of the three.
My husband and I started sleeping in different beds in the same room. While we wondered about the stigma, we realized that sleeping alone would work best for us. Now, when I tuck myself in at night, I don't have to worry about anyone but myself.
Arguments are always a part of a relationship and sometimes all you need is a sincere apology to help smooth things over (as well as maybe a gift or two!). That's what it seemed like when this man shared his sorry note and presents to his girlfriend on Twitter. However, upon closer inspection of the apology letter, people are calling it out for where it falls short.
My sister and I were recently contacted through a genealogy website by a man who turned out to be our half-brother, born a few years after the Second World War when our father did his National Service in Germany. This was after his relationship with our mother had begun, though they weren’t married until later and we didn’t come along until after that.
I’m not sure which is more disturbing, the fact I’ve started wearing head-to-toe black or that last week I bought a heated blanket for my bed. My daughter asked why I’ve started dressing like I’m “going to a funeral every day”. I hadn’t actually noticed my decline into dark clothing, as I was too concerned by my new obsession – ye olde heated blanket. I’m clearly living in a sci-fi movie where the ageing process is sped up times 10.
Dennis Vinar and Karen Lehmann fell in love when they were youngsters. When Lehmann fell pregnant at 15 years old, the couple wanted to keep the baby and continue the relationship, but their parents felt differently. Under pressure, the couple put their daughter up for adoption. Before they said goodbye...
mother in law doesn't allow any privacyTimes of India. My husband and I are still newlyweds. We have been married for a little over a year now and I would like to say that everything has been what Disney channel marked it up to be, but it hasn't. My mother-in-law has never been too fond of me particularly because she believes her beloved baby boy could do better. Mind you I have always been financially stable without him and I am the breadwinner in our household. I never talk back or speak out about it out of not only respect for my elders, but most importantly respect because she's his mom. She makes a constant obligation to mention his exes whenever we are visiting. She casually brings them up in conversations and offers to call them while he's there because they asked about him. She has even invited certain exes to family gatherings and was sure to make their presence the center of attention. Recently while she was over visiting, she attempted to start a conversation concerning a recent run-in with his former partner and this immediately angered me. I reminded her that I was his wife and that while she seemed to find pleasure in forming irrelevant relationships with past failures she could do so on her own time. This caused a rather postponed exchange between the two of us. My husband became upset with me saying that I didn't have to be so rude. During our argument, he even went so far as to say that he wouldn't allow anyone to disrespect his mother and that I needed to grow up. I was immediately outraged. Seeing as this was my first time defending myself, my feelings were not only hurt, but I do believe in my marriage as well. It's been two months (partly due to COVID and work) since that argument and I have made subtle excuses to not partake in visits and outings that include his mother. I know this can't continue, but I am unsure of how to ameliorate our relationship. What would you do? -Khia<3.
Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I am writing this as you lay asleep. Your little hands are in the praying position, resting by your angelic face. Your brown hair is messed up from the day.
Comments / 3