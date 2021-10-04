CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine

 4 days ago
A hypersonic cruise missile is launched by a submarine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP) (AP)

A prospective Russian hypersonic missile has been successfully test-fired from a nuclear submarine for the first time, the military said.

The Zircon missile was launched from the Severodvinsk submarine and hit a designated mock target in the Barents Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The launch marked Zircon’s first from a submarine. It previously has been repeatedly test-fired from a navy frigate, most recently in July.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Zircon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 620 miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C56ba_0cGQ2s1y00
Vladimir Putin has said the missile would have a range of 620 miles (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

Mr Putin has emphasised that its deployment will significantly boost Russian military capability.

Officials said Zircon’s tests are to be completed later this year and it will be commissioned by the Russian navy in 2022.

Zircon is intended to arm Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines. It is one of several hypersonic missiles under development in Russia.

The Kremlin has made modernising the country’s arsenals a top priority amid the tensions with the West that followed Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

