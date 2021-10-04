CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman hits big on TWO $2 million Mega Millions lottery tickets

By Olivia Hyde
 4 days ago
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Boca Raton woman has become a multi-millionaire after claiming two $2 million Mega Millions tickets in West Palm Beach.

Susan Fitton, 64, bought her tickets at the Prip Mart in Boca Raton for the drawing held on September 14, the Florida Lottery announced in a release.

Officials said her tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.

The store that sold the winning tickets will get a bonus commission of $10,000 for selling the two winning tickets.

Fitton claimed her prizes at the West Palm Beach District Office.

Mega Millions has generated more than 761 million for education since 2013, lottery officials said.

