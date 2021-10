According to Wine Folly, pairing chocolate with wine is not a simple task. There's a lot of flavors going on with these two, and sometimes eating chocolate and drinking wine in the same sitting can send your taste buds into a downward spiral. They explain that some chocolate and wine couplings can make for a bitter and sour ship. This discordance of flavors is largely because each contains their own distinct tannins that sometimes don't mesh very well. This is bad news when candy season, which we would argue begins with Halloween and tapers off around Easter, gets into full swing. Inquiring minds need to know what to drink with their kids' haul from October 31, those chocolate truffles the great aunt sends for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and what to pair for with that heart shaped Valentine full of rich, decadent chocolate.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO