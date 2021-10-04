CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale launches today—shop our top picks

By Rebecca Norris and Jennifer Ernst Beaudry
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Shop cosmetic and hair care favorites from Pureology, DevaCurl and more at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event. Pureology/HAUS Laboratories/DevaCurl/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Hoping to start your holiday shopping early? Amazon is here to help. From today , October 4 through Monday , October 25 , shoppers can snag major discounts on a variety of beauty and personal care items as part of Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event.

New categories and pricing will be announced throughout the event, so, whether you’re in the market for winter skincare , men’s fragrance or elevated oral care , you'll want to keep checking back for more category savings. Starting today, Amazon is highlighting "holiday looks" with deals on cosmetics and hair care products , including major savings on pro favorites Pureology and DevaCurl , among others.

Some of our favorite deals? Oribe fans swear by the high-end brand's dry shampoos to revive their locks and restore their hair to shiny, voluminous form, and this Oribe Dry Styling collection brings customer favorites together. Marked down from $75 to $52.50, a savings of $22.50, this set includes a full-sized and a travel-size bottle of Oribe Dry Texturizing spray, as well as a travel-sized bottles of the brand's Gold Lust Dry Shampoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VD5Ke_0cGQ28x900
This palette from HAUS Laboratories has 10 shades that range from matte to metallic. HAUS Laboratories by Lady Gaga/Reviewed

For holiday looks that sparkle, you won't want to miss this Glam Room Palette No. 1 eyeshadow palette from Lady Gaga's HAUS Laboratories brand—this 10-piece palette has blendable matte, metallic and shimmery shades to flatter a range of skin tones. Regularly $34, it's on sale now for half off: $17.

But remember: Those are just two great picks—shop our top choices below.

Shop hair and makeup picks from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vVKf_0cGQ28x900
The Oribe Dry Styling Set is discounted by 30% during Amazon's holiday beauty sale. Oribe/Reviewed

Shop the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul event.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale launches today—shop our top picks

