MLB American League Playoffs: Boston Red Sox to host New York Yankees in Wild Card Game
The Boston Red Sox will host the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday night. In Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays, NY’s Aaron Judge drove home the winning run with a one-out single in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ 1-0 win; and the Red Sox’s Rafael Devers’ two-run homer in the ninth inning broke a 5-5 tie vs. the Washington Nationals, helping Boston to win 7-5.www.koxe.com
