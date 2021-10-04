CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB American League Playoffs: Boston Red Sox to host New York Yankees in Wild Card Game

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox will host the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday night. In Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays, NY’s Aaron Judge drove home the winning run with a one-out single in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ 1-0 win; and the Red Sox’s Rafael Devers’ two-run homer in the ninth inning broke a 5-5 tie vs. the Washington Nationals, helping Boston to win 7-5.

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB World Reacts To Insane Play In Yankees Game

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela just made arguably the catch of the year in this afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the final day of the regular season in the Major Leagues. The Yankees, 91-70, are hoping to secure a Wild Card spot with a win over the Rays on Sunday. New York and Boston are currently tied atop the Wild Card standings, with Seattle and Toronto both trailing by one game. It’s possible we could end up with a four-way tie.
AL Wild Card Game - New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox: Game Preview

It took until the bottom of the ninth inning in the final game of the regular season, but the Yankees are in the playoffs. Their 92-70 record was just enough to get them over the line and qualify as one of the participants in this year’s AL Wild Card Game.
Yankees-Red Sox sets new Wild Card Game viewership record, is most-watched MLB game on ESPN since 1998

The Boston Red Sox’s 6-2 win over the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game Tuesday night set some ratings records for ESPN. As per Mitch Metcalf at ShowBuzz Daily, the main ESPN TV broadcast (with Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, and Buster Olney) drew an average audience of 7.11 million, with the ESPN2 broadcast (a Statcast-driven alternate presentation with Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez and Mike Petriello) averaged 573,000. That puts the total average TV audience (these numbers do not count streaming) as 7.69 million.
