Most companies in Wichita probably have a good idea of what it costs them when an employee misses a day of work. But do you know how mental health impacts your bottom line when your staff does show up? “Presenteeism” occurs when employees dealing with a death in the family, the slow crumble of a marriage, or some other major event in their lives, continue to show up for work when they are clearly not in a mental place to do their jobs well. The resulting loss of productivity is estimated to cost Wichita businesses and companies $300 million each year, or more than $900 per employee.

WICHITA, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO