Fire Prevention Week is October 3 to 9

KINGSTON (CBS) – Five staff members at Kingston Elementary School were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after they said they began feeling dizzy. The school on Main Street was temporarily evacuated and several ambulances were called in shortly after 11:30 a.m. Several students and staff members who were in the second-grade wing of the school told officials they weren’t feeling well. The Kingston Fire Department said around 10 students and staff were checked on, but no kids were taken to the hospital. The five adults were taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth. Several ambulances were called to Kingston Elementary School Thursday afternoon. (WBZ-TV) After about two hours, principal Kerri Whipple said the fire department evaluated the building and deemed it safe for students and staff to return. School will be dismissed at its regular time. “Thank you for your patience as we worked to make sure the building was safe for all,” Whipple said in a statement. There’s no word yet on what caused the issue.

KINGSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO