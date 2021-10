Thousands marched to Houston City Hall Saturday morning in protest of Texas' new restrictive abortion law, as hundreds of similar marches took place across the country. The crowd began gathering at Discovery Green at 7 a.m. to protest against Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions after the first six weeks of pregnancy — before most women know they're pregnant. The new law also allows citizens to sue people or organizations who perform or helps someone get an abortion after cardiac activity is detected.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO