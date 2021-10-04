CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine

By The Associated Press
Army Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — A prospective Russian hypersonic missile has been successfully test-fired from a nuclear submarine for the first time, the military said Monday. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Zircon missile was launched from the Severodvinsk submarine and hit a designated mock target in the Barents Sea. The launch...

Business Insider

North Korea's new 'hypersonic missile' isn't a game-changer yet

North Korea has announced that it successfully tested a new "hypersonic missile" late last month. The country's Academy of Defence Science said that a newly developed missile, dubbed the Hwasong-8, was flight-tested for the first time and carried a "hypersonic gliding warhead." State media described the missile as a "strategic weapon," which is a euphemistic way of implying that it is nuclear-capable.
MILITARY
The Independent

NATO chief hits out at Russia's 'malign activities'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the organization withdrew the accreditation of eight Russian officials to the military alliance in response to a rise in “malign activities” by Moscow The eight officials are to be deprived of access to NATO’s Brussels headquarters from the end of the month because it believes they have been secretly working as intelligence officers. NATO also reduced the number of positions that Russia can accredit people for from 20 down to 10.“This decision is not linked to any particular event, but we have seen over some time now an increase in Russian malign...
MILITARY
AFP

NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

NATO said on Wednesday it had stripped eight members of the Russian mission to the Alliance of their accreditation, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers," meaning spies. "We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers," the official told AFP, confirming information first reported by Britain's Sky News.
MILITARY
texasbreaking.com

One U.S. Submarine Could Fire 154 Tomahawk Missiles at North Korea

After reports of successful hypersonic missiles tests by the United States and seemingly North Korea as well, people might have forgotten about the U.S.’s old yet respected guided missile armed Ohio class submarines. The Ohio class of submarines was assigned in the early 1980s, 18 built between 1981 and 1997.
MILITARY
IBTimes

Hypersonic Missiles: The Alarming Must-have In Military Tech

North Korea's test of a hypersonic missile last week sparked new concerns about the race to acquire the alarming technology that is hard to defend against and could unsettle the global nuclear balance. Russia, which said Monday it had test-launched a hypersonic missile from a submerged submarine for the first...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Russia’s Armed Forces Enhance UAV Strike Capability

The joint Belarusian-Russian Zapad 2021 combined strategic exercise (sovmestnoe strategicheskoe uchenie), which lasted from September 10 to 16, witnessed numerous tests and experiments involving Russia’s Armed Forces—something that was entirely expected, since the annual strategic-operational military exercises naturally serve as the culmination of the combat training year. The Russian combined strategic exercises rotate every four years between four of the country’s five military districts (Western, Eastern, Central and Southern; excluding the newly added Northern Fleet Military District). Such exercises are used by the General Staff to assess a broad array of themes linked to military capability, combat readiness, strategic mobility and capacity to fight a wide range of conflict types. Unsurprisingly, given its prominence in exercises and combat operations, Zapad 2021 also featured further testing of the military’s network-centric warfare capability: in Russian parlance, this is essentially the Reconnaissance-Fire System (Razvedyvatelno-Ognevaya Sistema—ROS), which has been successfully combat tested in Ukraine and Syria. However, this year also included a new dynamic: the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for strike missions rather than mainly for reconnaissance purposes (Mil.ru, September 11).
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Russian fighter jets intercept US B-52 bomber near Japan

A U.S. B-52H Stratofortress bomber was intercepted on Sunday by three Russian Sukhoi-35S fighter jets in international airspace near Russian and Japanese territory. PACAF spokeswoman Capt. Veronica Perez told Stars and Stripes on Wednesday that “A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress positively identified and observed three Russian Sukhoi-35S fighters in the vicinity of Iturup over the Sea of Okhotsk in the early morning, 26 September.”
MILITARY
hngn.com

North Korea Joins Race For Hypersonic Missile; Iran, China, Russia Chastised For Helping The Country To Test New Weapon

North Korea claims to have successfully launched a new hypersonic missile, raising concerns that the isolationist dictatorship is receiving subsidies from nuclear giants Iran, China, and Russia. On Tuesday, the Hwasong-8 missile was launched into the sea, with state media praising the "strategic weapon's" role in boosting North Korea's national...
MILITARY
Telegraph

North Korea could not have tested a hypersonic missile without help

If North Korea is to be believed, its new 'hypersonic missile' could allow Kim Jong-un to fire a nuclear warhead at five times the speed of sound, under the line of sight of conventional radars - reducing impact warning times to mere minutes. But how would an isolated pariah, strangled...
MILITARY
hngn.com

Tensions Escalate As Russian Sukhoi-35S Jets Intercept American B-52 Bomber Flying Close to Russia Air Defense Identification Zone

Russian jets were scrambled to intercept American B-52 long-distance bomber as it approached the Russian border over the Pacific Ocean, stirring tensions between the two superpowers. Moscow has been very critical of increased military activity close to its borders. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has made it clear that the Russian...
MILITARY
theiet.org

US tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon, as China unveils military drones

The US has tested an air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, marking the first successful test of the class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said on Monday. Meanwhile, China is preparing to unveil new high-performance military drones and a Moon rocket at an air show in the country.
MILITARY
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY

