S.F. saw just 9 inches of rain this 'water year.' Here's how that compares to normal

By Kellie Hwang
San Francisco Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe water year has officially come to an end — and once again, the Bay Area has come up dry. How dry? The region received a little more than a third of normal precipitation from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, according to data from the National Weather Service — a common occurrence for the past several years, which bodes ill for a region already at the worst “exceptional” level on the U.S. Drought Monitor map.

