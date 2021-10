A new mod for Iron Gate’s Viking survival game Valheim lets players customise their appearance to become one of the characters from The Witcher. The mod enables players to change the look of their character by either creating a new one or updating the file name of an old one. The character model of the Viking will then change to either Geralt, Ciri, Triss, or Yennefer from CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. However, this mod is not at all endorsed by CDPR.

